Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Sells 278 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock valued at $42,886,741. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $185.95 on Monday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $188.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

