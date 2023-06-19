GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $21.49 million and approximately $436.78 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00001071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00009429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002177 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002790 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

