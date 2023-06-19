Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 118,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,703 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Gyrodyne by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 145,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

Shares of GYRO remained flat at $9.75 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average of $8.74. Gyrodyne has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, NY.

