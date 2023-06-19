Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,300

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,190 ($27.40) to GBX 2,300 ($28.78) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,295 ($28.72) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,143 ($26.81).

Shares of HLMA traded down GBX 19.82 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,316.18 ($28.98). The stock had a trading volume of 774,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,464. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,360.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,217.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,925.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.82, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Halma has a 52-week low of GBX 1,870 ($23.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($31.54).

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

