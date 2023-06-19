HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 568,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HONE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HarborOne Bancorp

In related news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,177.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael James Sullivan purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $35,190.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 76,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,177.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Linda Simmons bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $47,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,407.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 23,262 shares of company stock valued at $186,403 over the last three months. 5.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,425,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,596,000 after purchasing an additional 175,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 870,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 33,373 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 467,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 172,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $431.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.68.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 6.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

About HarborOne Bancorp

(Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.