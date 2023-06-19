Head to Head Review: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) versus Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Therapeutics has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $240,000.00 2,947.18 -$332.63 million ($2.44) -1.99 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$39.22 million ($0.36) -8.58

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

72.9% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -150,207.69% -50.21% -41.36% Compass Therapeutics N/A -26.60% -24.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Compass Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 1 3 9 0 2.62 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 240.21%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.05, indicating a potential upside of 192.88%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Compass Therapeutics.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO- 316, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of immune checkpoint inhibitor; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and Claudin 18.2 for the treatment of gastric and pancreatic cancer. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells. It also develops CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor antibodies. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

