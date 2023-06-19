Head-To-Head Review: Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) vs. Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) and Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tenet Fintech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsoft Cloud -34.47% -27.41% -15.19% Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Kingsoft Cloud and Tenet Fintech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingsoft Cloud 1 3 0 0 1.75 Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential downside of 40.38%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

20.3% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Kingsoft Cloud has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingsoft Cloud and Tenet Fintech Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsoft Cloud $1.19 billion 1.35 -$385.40 million ($1.58) -3.98 Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.15 -$39.70 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Tenet Fintech Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions. It offers research and development services, as well as enterprise digital solutions and related services. The company also provides public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including video, game, entertainment, e-commerce, education, traveling, advertising, intelligent mobility, office automation, artificial intelligent, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to facilitate transactions among its members. The company was formerly known as Peak Fintech Group Inc. and changed its name to Tenet Fintech Group Inc. in November 2021. Tenet Fintech Group Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

