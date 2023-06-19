Head-To-Head Review: PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) & Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP)

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) and Legion Capital (OTCMKTS:LGCP – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Legion Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennantPark Investment -101.55% 8.43% 3.59% Legion Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PennantPark Investment and Legion Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennantPark Investment $104.97 million 3.63 -$24.74 million ($1.83) -3.20 Legion Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Legion Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennantPark Investment.

33.5% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PennantPark Investment and Legion Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennantPark Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 Legion Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.84%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than Legion Capital.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats Legion Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, senior secured debt, subordinated debt, subordinated loans, first lien debt, mezzanine loans, and distressed debt securities and private equity co-investments. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $100 million cross the capital structure (senior secured loans, subordinated debt, and other investments) in its portfolio companies with EBITDA between $10 to $50 million. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

About Legion Capital

Legion Capital Corporation is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in making direct investments. The firm prefer to invest in early, small, medium, emerging growth companies and is involved in bridge funding, buyouts, acquisition, development, and growth capital transactions. It invests in fintech, industrials, business services, education services, diversified financial services, real estate development, construction, infrastructure, materials, and information technology. The firm seek to invest in Florida. The firm prefers to take equity ownership on either a controlling or non-controlling stake. Legion Capital Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Orlando, Florida with additional office in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

