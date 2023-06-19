Head to Head Survey: NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Pixelworks has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVIDIA has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pixelworks and NVIDIA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pixelworks $70.15 million 1.44 -$16.03 million ($0.38) -4.76 NVIDIA $26.97 billion 39.09 $4.37 billion $1.92 222.36

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Pixelworks. Pixelworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

23.9% of Pixelworks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pixelworks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pixelworks and NVIDIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pixelworks 0 0 1 0 3.00 NVIDIA 1 6 29 1 2.81

Pixelworks currently has a consensus target price of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 98.90%. NVIDIA has a consensus target price of $382.43, indicating a potential downside of 10.42%. Given Pixelworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pixelworks is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Profitability

This table compares Pixelworks and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pixelworks -32.82% -48.44% -20.26% NVIDIA 18.52% 23.63% 12.79%

Summary

NVIDIA beats Pixelworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs. The company was founded by Allen H. Alley, Michael G. West, Kenneth Hunkins, Robert Y. Greenberg and Bradley A. Zenger on January 16, 1997 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

