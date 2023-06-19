Head-To-Head Survey: Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) vs. Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) and Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Ralph Lauren shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Moncler’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ralph Lauren $6.44 billion 1.25 $522.70 million $7.59 16.23 Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 165.09

Analyst Recommendations

Ralph Lauren has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. Ralph Lauren is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ralph Lauren and Moncler, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ralph Lauren 2 2 9 0 2.54 Moncler 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus target price of $131.08, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Ralph Lauren’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ralph Lauren is more favorable than Moncler.

Profitability

This table compares Ralph Lauren and Moncler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ralph Lauren 8.11% 24.19% 8.37% Moncler N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ralph Lauren beats Moncler on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances. It sells apparel and accessories under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Golf Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Golf, RLX Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps brands; women's fragrances under the Ralph Lauren Collection, Woman by Ralph Lauren, Romance Collection, and Ralph Collection brand names; and men's fragrances under the Polo Blue, Ralph's Club, Safari, Purple Label, Polo Red, Polo Green, Polo Black, Polo Sport, and Big Pony Men's brand names. The company's restaurant collection includes The Polo Bar in New York City; RL Restaurant in Chicago; Ralph's in Paris; The Bar at Ralph Lauren located in Milan; and Ralph's Coffee concept. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, and golf and pro shops, as well as directly to consumers through its retail stores, concession-based shop-within-shops, and its digital commerce sites. The company directly operates retail stores and concession-based shop-within-shops; and operates Ralph Lauren stores, factory stores, and stores and shops through licensing partners. Ralph Lauren Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Moncler

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand. The company also offers perfume for men and women. It operates directly operated stores and wholesale shop-in-shops. The company also sells its products through moncler.com, an online store. It serves in Italy, other European countries, Japan, the rest of Asia, and the Americas. Moncler S.p.A. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

