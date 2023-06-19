HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 412,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 438,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90. The company has a market capitalization of $757.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $27.69.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.26 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HealthStream in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on HealthStream from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at HealthStream

In other news, COO J Edward Pearson sold 15,150 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $378,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,718.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSTM. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 405.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

