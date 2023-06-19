Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 8.8% in May

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,400 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HSDT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 382,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,216. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. Helius Medical Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,725.99% and a negative return on equity of 154.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on Helius Medical Technologies from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

