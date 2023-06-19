Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $260.72. 1,577,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hershey has a 1-year low of $202.45 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.23, for a total value of $26,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,967 shares of company stock worth $30,260,375. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.3% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hershey by 186.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,078,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

