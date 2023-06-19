HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.91

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 25448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on HEXO from C$2.80 to C$2.57 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

HEXO Trading Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a market cap of C$42.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.14.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

