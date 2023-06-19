Highlander Partners L.P. Trims Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Highlander Partners L.P. lessened its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 6.7% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned 0.21% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 26,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John W. Cummings bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.57 per share, with a total value of $49,472.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,536.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $89,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,023. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.96 on Monday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 850,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $56.30. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.71 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

