Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) Short Interest Update

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Highway Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIHO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,240. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 million, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.17. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30.

Highway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Highway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.15%. Highway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Highway

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

