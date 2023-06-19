holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0181 on Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, holoride has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. holoride has a market capitalization of $12.69 million and $199,702.49 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,731.14 or 0.06429631 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042578 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00031843 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01779952 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $171,038.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.