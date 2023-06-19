Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lifted by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.41. The company has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.