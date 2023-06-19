Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $6.25 or 0.00023451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $86.29 million and approximately $4.42 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00098384 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00041889 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,812,388 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

