HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Level Financial Advisors Inc.

Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,530,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after buying an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $519.32 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. Research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total transaction of $3,339,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,469,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $14,216,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.50.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

