Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $9.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.
