Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $9.79 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. StockNews.com started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $5.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

About Hudbay Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $31,550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,117 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,160 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after buying an additional 2,460,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

See Also

