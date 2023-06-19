Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $585.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.89.
Humana Price Performance
Shares of HUM opened at $445.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.17. Humana has a 1-year low of $422.62 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Transactions at Humana
In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
