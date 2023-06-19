Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Lowered to $585.00 at Barclays

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $620.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.89.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM opened at $445.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $512.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.17. Humana has a 1-year low of $422.62 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Humana

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana will post 28.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,436,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Humana by 28.0% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 10.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

