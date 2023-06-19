Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Has $792,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $217.67. The stock had a trading volume of 714,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,132. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

