Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 460 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 32.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $236,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

Lam Research Stock Performance

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $612.65. 2,678,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,484. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $644.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.42. The company has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.