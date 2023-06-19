Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,509,101,000 after buying an additional 15,081,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,357,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,422,000 after purchasing an additional 168,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,554,000 after buying an additional 1,894,224 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.67 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $48.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

