Hxro (HXRO) Price Hits $0.0988 on Major Exchanges

Hxro (HXRO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Hxro has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Hxro has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and approximately $118.01 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can currently be bought for $0.0988 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hxro

Hxro’s launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. The official website for Hxro is hxro.io. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Buying and Selling Hxro

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

