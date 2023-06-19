Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Short Interest Up 8.3% in May

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 395,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:HYFM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,650,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,726. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $5.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 million. Hydrofarm Holdings Group had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. Analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Hydrofarm Holdings Group

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $1.80 to $1.45 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

In other Hydrofarm Holdings Group news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, for a total transaction of $38,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,784,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,917.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10,237 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chico Wealth RIA acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 43.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.