Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC lowered its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July makes up approximately 2.8% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned approximately 5.86% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 212.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of IJUL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.53. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,471. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $26.65.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

