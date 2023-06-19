Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Short Interest Up 9.0% in May

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,780,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the May 15th total of 39,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $2.82.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,371.71% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

INO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. 46.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.