Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,509 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 118,433 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Intel by 114.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,152,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $390,492,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

