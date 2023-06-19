Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 5.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $36.37 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

