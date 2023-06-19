Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth $1,679,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.89.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.68. 3,806,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,535,311. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $113.15.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 125,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,571. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,934 shares of company stock worth $10,139,046. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

