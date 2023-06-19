InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 685,900 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the May 15th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,067.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IHG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.23. 90,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,331. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($77.58) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

