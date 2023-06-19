Internet Computer Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for $3.93 or 0.00014679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $11.88 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00042785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00032148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,842,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,378,208 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

