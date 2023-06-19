Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Partner Cap Sec reissued a fundamental buy rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Intevac from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Intevac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

IVAC stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.71. Intevac has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James P. Moniz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,920,429.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

