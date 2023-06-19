Inuvo (INUV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inuvo (NYSE: INUV):

6/15/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/15/2023 – Inuvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $1.00.

6/7/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/30/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/22/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/14/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/6/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/28/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE INUV traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,397. Inuvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INUV. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 175.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 91,700 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inuvo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,643,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

