Inuvo (INUV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Inuvo (NYSE: INUV):
- 6/15/2023 – Inuvo is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 6/15/2023 – Inuvo had its price target lowered by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to $1.00.
Inuvo Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE INUV traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,397. Inuvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.85 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 21.00% and a negative return on equity of 61.45%.
Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.
