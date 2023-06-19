Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0651 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BSCN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.20. 885,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,857. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 183,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 119,511 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 59,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 351,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,987,000.

