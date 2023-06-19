Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Shares Acquired by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 409,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.9% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0577 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.