Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Stock Holdings Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0951 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd.

