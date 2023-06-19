Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,013. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

