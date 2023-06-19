Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN) Plans $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMNGet Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0528 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.13. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,013. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 2,941.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,785,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

