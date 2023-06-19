Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0496 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,564. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.57.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 47,049,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,564,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 698,919 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,622,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 486,162 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,581,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,136,000 after purchasing an additional 971,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,755,000 after purchasing an additional 216,998 shares during the period.

