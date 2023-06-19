Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 135,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,688. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

