Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1181 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BSJO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.54. 135,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,688. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $23.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 160,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter.

