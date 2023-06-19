Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0581 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.19. 616,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,795. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 106.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,398,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,966 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 235,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 30,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.