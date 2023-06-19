Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSCP stock opened at $20.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0599 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.