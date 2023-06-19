Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Announces $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $24.37 during midday trading on Monday. 11,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $25.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.41.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

