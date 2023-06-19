Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0437 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMP stock remained flat at $24.37 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,277. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.72 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 127.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 44,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

