Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.00. 571,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,091. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $19.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average of $19.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

