Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 42,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,611. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.69 and a 52-week high of $23.71.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 328,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 80,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 15,853 shares in the last quarter.

