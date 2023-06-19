Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share on Friday, June 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMQ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.74 and a one year high of $24.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.61.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 824.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,509 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,793,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.